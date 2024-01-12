Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 79000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Nighthawk Gold Price Performance
Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.019661 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nighthawk Gold
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
