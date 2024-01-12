NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 832,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

