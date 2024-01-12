NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,090. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

