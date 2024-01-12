Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nova by 1,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nova by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NVMI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.36. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.82 and a 52-week high of $138.50.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

