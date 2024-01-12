Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

