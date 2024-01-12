Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,757,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.93.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

