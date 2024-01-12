Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, an increase of 548.9% from the December 15th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuburu Stock Performance

Shares of BURU stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Nuburu has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuburu

About Nuburu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuburu in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuburu in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Nuburu in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuburu in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

