Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,179. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.