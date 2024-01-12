Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,125 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $393.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

