nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.