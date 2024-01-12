Nvwm LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 36.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 446,027 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 64.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

ATI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

