Nvwm LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $159.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.