Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $482.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.