Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10,018.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $462.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $297.12 and a 1-year high of $464.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

