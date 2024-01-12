Nvwm LLC Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

VOO opened at $437.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.31 and a 200 day moving average of $410.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

