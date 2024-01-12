Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $163.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

