Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 682 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

