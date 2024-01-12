Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nomad Foods worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

