Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $608.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.22 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.