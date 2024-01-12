Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $227.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average is $247.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

