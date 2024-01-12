Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,020.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $978.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $906.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $659.59 and a 12 month high of $1,022.98.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.