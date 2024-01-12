Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 12,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $426.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.55.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

