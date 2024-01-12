Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.29.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $726.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $678.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.85 and a 52 week high of $734.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

