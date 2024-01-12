Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.09 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

