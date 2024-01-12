Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.