Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $480.57 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $327.64 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.64. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

