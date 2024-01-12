Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -52.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.40). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Office Properties Income Trust

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.