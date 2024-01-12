Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.42.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $92.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,952 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.