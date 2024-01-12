Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $388.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

