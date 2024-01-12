Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Raised by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,809,000 after buying an additional 61,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after buying an additional 98,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after buying an additional 122,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. 200,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

