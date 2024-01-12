ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. 1,597,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,790. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

