Once Capital Management LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Once Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 2.6% of Once Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,347 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,752,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Roblox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Roblox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Roblox Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.