OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $53.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OMF opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. OneMain has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

