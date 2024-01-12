OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $34.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEW. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.32. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $485.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.53.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 31,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in OneWater Marine by 42.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.