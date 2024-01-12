Oppenheimer Increases RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $46.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RxSight

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. RxSight has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $47.88.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RxSight news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,603,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,932.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,775 over the last ninety days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.