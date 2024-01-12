Oppenheimer Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $601.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $572.00 to $601.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI stock opened at $550.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.83. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $573.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

