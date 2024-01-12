Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3,091.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $104.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $288.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.