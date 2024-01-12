O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

ORLY stock traded up $13.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $957.88. 105,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,800. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $963.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

