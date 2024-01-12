O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $201,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,022,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Shares of ORLY opened at $944.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $963.27 and its 200-day moving average is $944.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

