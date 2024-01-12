ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.99. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

