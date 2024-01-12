Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in December

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Otsuka Stock Up 1.0 %

OTSKY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

