Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in December

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Otsuka Stock Up 1.0 %
OTSKY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $20.84.
About Otsuka
