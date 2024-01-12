Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OXSQL opened at $25.32 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

