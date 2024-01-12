PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 391,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

