PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Cut by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 0.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 305,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,699. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

