Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.13. 58,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.