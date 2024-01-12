Pacific Sage Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 19.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $180.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

