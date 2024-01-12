Pacific Sage Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.65. The company had a trading volume of 209,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.32 and a 1-year high of $306.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

