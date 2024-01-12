Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,045 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 3,288,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,292,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 571.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

