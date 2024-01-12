Pacific Sage Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 12.3% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.48. 456,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.