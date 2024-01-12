Pacific Sage Partners LLC Sells 84,941 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 215,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,416. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

